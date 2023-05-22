Bryson DeChambeau: Koepka's PGA Championship Win 'Validates' LIV Golfers' Comments

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka's win at the PGA Championship on Sunday wasn't just a big moment for him, it was a massive statement for everyone associated with LIV Golf.

After several of the best players in the world like Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau left the PGA Tour to join LIV—which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund—they were criticized for just chasing a bigger payday.

Their response was that they still wanted to compete and win at the highest level.

And Koepka's win may have helped prove that.

"It validates everything we've said from the beginning: That we're competing at the highest level and we have the ability to win major championships," DeChambeau said. "I really hope people can see the light now that we're trying to provide the game of golf with something new and fresh.

"I think at the end of the day, both sides are going to have to come together at some point. It's for the good of the game."

