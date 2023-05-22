X

    Cameron, Cayden Boozer Offered UNC MCBB Scholarships; Father Carlos Won Title at Duke

    Jack MurrayMay 22, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 30: Carlos Boozer #5 of the Utah Jazz with three sons Carmani, Cameron and Cayden during post-game interview after defeating the Denver Nuggets 112-104 in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2010 at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    Cameron and Cayden Boozer, twin sons of two-time NBA All-Star and former Duke Blue Devil Carlos Boozer, announced that they had received scholarship offers from the archrival of their father's alma mater.

    Joe Tipton @TiptonEdits

    North Carolina has offered twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, per their IG pages. <br><br>They are the sons of Carlos Boozer — two time NBA All-Star and former NCAA champion at Duke.<br><br>Cameron is currently the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. Cayden is a top-25 recruit.…

    Cameron is currently rated as the top recruit in the Class of 2025, while his brother is a top-25 recruit in the class. They are rising juniors at Columbus High School in Miami Florida.

    Cameron is a 6'9", 215-lb power forward and has a 1.000 composite score on 247 Sports. Cayden is a 6'3", 190-lb shooting guard with a .9884 composite rating from 247 Sports. They have also received offers from Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, Florida State and their father's alma mater, Duke.

    Carlos Boozer won the 2001 National Championship with the Blue Devils and averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in three collegiate seasons. He was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002 and had a 13-year NBA career.

