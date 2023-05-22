Cameron, Cayden Boozer Offered UNC MCBB Scholarships; Father Carlos Won Title at Duke

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, twin sons of two-time NBA All-Star and former Duke Blue Devil Carlos Boozer, announced that they had received scholarship offers from the archrival of their father's alma mater.

Cameron is currently rated as the top recruit in the Class of 2025, while his brother is a top-25 recruit in the class. They are rising juniors at Columbus High School in Miami Florida.

Cameron is a 6'9", 215-lb power forward and has a 1.000 composite score on 247 Sports. Cayden is a 6'3", 190-lb shooting guard with a .9884 composite rating from 247 Sports. They have also received offers from Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, Florida State and their father's alma mater, Duke.

Carlos Boozer won the 2001 National Championship with the Blue Devils and averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in three collegiate seasons. He was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002 and had a 13-year NBA career.