Lakers News: Mo Bamba Set to Return for Game 4 vs Nuggets After Ankle Injury

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, but they're set to get a boost to their frontcourt for Monday's Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

Per B/R's Chris Haynes, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said center Mo Bamba is set to return from the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since the team's first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bamba has been forced to sit out nine straight playoff games, and he returns to find Los Angeles facing a 3-0 deficit in the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers lost Game 3 to the Nuggets on their home floor at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Bamba was acquired by Los Angeles in a deal with the Orlando Magic at this season's trade deadline. The 25-year-old appeared in just nine regular-season games for the Lakers and averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game.

The return of Bamba would provide Los Angeles with another option to try to defend Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.0 points, 14.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the conference finals while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range.

While slowing down Jokic is a top priority for the Lakers, they've also had no answer for point guard Jamal Murray, who is dominating the series with an average of 35.0 points per game. The 26-year-old appears to be extra motivated to avenge Denver's loss to Los Angeles in the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers are hoping to become the first team in NBA history to make its way back from a 3-0 series deficit. However, that is a tall task against a talented Nuggets team, even with the return of Bamba.