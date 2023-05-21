LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson Wants to Hold PGA Tour, More 'Accountable' Amid Criticism

Katelyn Mulcahy/LIV Golf via AP

Phil Mickelson has taken aim at the PGA Tour on social media this week to defend LIV Golf players who weren't allowed to participate in major tournaments, and he doubled down on Sunday.

After shooting a final-round 70 to finish 10-over at The PGA Championship, Mickelson was asked why he's continued to criticize the PGA Tour along with golf's other governing bodies and he responded, "I guess it's because I know some things that others don't. I just want to make sure everybody's held accountable."

Mickelson didn't elaborate further on what he was insinuating, but he confirmed a report by Alan Blinder, Lauren Hirsch and Kevin Draper of the New York Times that he recently met with investigators from the United States Department of Justice. The PGA Tour is under investigation by the federal government for alleged antitrust behavior. LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia reportedly also met with DOJ investigators last week.

According to the Times report, the federal government is looking into the PGA Tour's relationships with the U.S. Golf Association, the Official World Golf Ranking, the Masters, the PGA of America and the R&A.

"I know a lot of stuff that will come out later," Mickelson said when asked about what he discussed with the investigators.

The 52-year-old said he believed LIV Golf players such as Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson should be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup, which is set for Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has been noncommittal about selecting LIV players to the U.S. team, though the players are considered eligible since they have been granted PGA of America membership through 2024.

"I don't see the benefit of the Ryder Cup to change from what it has historically been, which is the U.S.--well, it used to be Great Britain and Ireland--versus Europe," Mickelson said. "I don't see the benefit of changing that. I don't see how it's any concern of the PGA of America what tour we play. That's just my opinion."