NCAA Softball Tournament 2023: Super Regionals Bracket and Schedule Info

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The regional round has come and gone and it looks like Oklahoma may be on its way to a third-consecutive national title.

The No. 1 team in the country lived up to their billing as the Sooners dominated their pool and look to become the first team to three-peat since UCLA in 1989-1991.

They would have the opportunity to do it in their home state as the College World Series is set to be in Oklahoma City.

Fifteen other teams also punched their tickets to the Super Regional which is set to begin Thursday.

Here's all the details on the matchups.

Super-Regional Matchups

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Clemson

No. 8 Duke vs. No. 9 Stanford

No. 5 Alabama vs No. 12 Northwestern

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Georgia

No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Oregon

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Texas

No. 15 Utah vs. San Diego State

No. 7 Washington vs. Louisiana

Full bracket is available at NCAA.com

Oklahoma was completely dominant in as they blew out every single one of their opponents and cruised to the Super Regional. They won each of their matchups by at least 11 runs and won the regional title over California 16-3.

The Sooners were powered by six homers from their incredibly potent offense on Sunday.

They lead all of Division I this year in most major statistical offensive categories including team batting average, home runs per game, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and scoring.

And as if that wasn't enough they also led the country in team ERA with a ridiculous .83. The next closest team is Clemson a t 1.31.

So, Oklahoma's title defense has got off to a stellar start and those two top pitching staffs will get a chance to go up against one another in the Super Regional.

One of the biggest surprises from the regional round was the fact that UCLA, which was seen as perhaps Oklahoma's toughest competition as the No. 2 seed, didn't even make it to their regional title game before getting eliminated.

The Bruins were knocked out after a pair of huge upsets against Grand Canyon and Liberty, the latter of which eliminated them on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

They just couldn't produce enough offense as they scored just three runs in the two losses combined.

San Diego State was the team that ended up advancing out of that bracket and it'll face No. 15 Utah in the next round after the Utes dominated their own regional.

The No. 3 seed in the tournament, Florida State narrowly avoided elimination Sunday in a winner-take-all game against South Carolina in Tallahassee, Florida.

Luckily for the Seminoles, they had Kathryn Sandercock on their side and she put up an all-time performance to keep her team alive.

With all the pressure of the world on her shoulders, Sandercock went out and pitched a perfect game against the Gamecocks in a 1-0 victory in front of her home crowd. Florida State needed everything it could get out of its senior leader.

She had five strikeouts in the performance.

Florida State had a 4-0 loss to the Gamecocks earlier in the day, setting up Sandercock's clutch performance.

There were also another huge upset as Louisiana advanced out of their bracket with a clutch win over LSU and will take on No. 7 Washington in the Super Regionals.

So, in addition to a couple of heavy hitters, there are also a few underdogs in the mix which should lead to an extremely exciting and interesting round in the lead up to Oklahoma City.