Jeff Green Says Nuggets Can't Give LeBron, Lakers Life: 'Tomorrow, It Has to End'

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets may be sitting comfortably with a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, but veteran Jeff Green knows that they can't get complacent.

When asked about the the team's urgency heading into Game 4 on Monday night, Green declared that his team cannot give any leeway to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets jumped out to the commanding series lead after a 119-108 victory on Saturday night. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the history of the NBA, but Green knows that James can turn the tide in a series.

Green, a 14-year veteran, has been on both sides when James makes his impact in the postseason. Green and the Boston Celtics fell to the Miami Heat and James in the 2011 Eastern Conference semi-finals, and he was alongside James on the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers playoff run.

While LeBron has put up modest numbers by his standards in the series, his impact is immeasurable. He has averaged 28.4 points, nine rebounds and 7.2 assists in 281 career playoff games and has won four NBA Championships.

The Nuggets are looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, and Green is not the only one to share his desire to finish the job on Monday.