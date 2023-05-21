Brooks Koepka's Career Earnings After Win at 2023 PGA Championship

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As one of the biggest golfers on the planet, Brooks Koepka already had quite the amount of career earnings going into this year's PGA Championship.

Four days later, he's leaving Oak Hill $3.15 million richer after having won his fifth major championship and his third PGA title.

Koepka, 33, rode an incredible final three days of the tournament in which he shot at least 67 and finished -9 to outlast the likes of Viktor Hovland (-7) and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler (-7) for his first major win since 2019.

With his third Wanamaker Trophy, Koepka's career earnings are now over $67 million, per Spotrac. He is inching nearer to the top-10 of all earners in the sport.

Per Spotrac, he made a little over $47 million while with the PGA Tour, and in just a year with LIV Golf has already banked about $17 million, not including a signing bonus that was reportedly worth $100 million. His earnings are sure to continue to grow as he is now looking much more like the world No. 1 that dominated the world of golf just a few years ago.

After a rough start to the year, Koepka has been a contender at both of the first two majors of the season. And after blowing at multi-stroke lead at The Masters in April, he corrected his mistakes and was able to finish things out strong at Oak Hill.

He also became the first LIV player to win a major championship since making the switch and is tied for the third-most victories at the PGA, only trailing Jack Nicklaus (5), Walter Hagen (5) and Tiger Woods (4).