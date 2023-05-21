Francis Ngannou on UFC's Dana White Ripping PFL Contract: 'I'm Finally Getting Paid'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Francis Ngannou responded to critical comments from UFC president Dana White after he secured his return to mixed martial arts with the Professional Fighters League.

During his press conference after UFC Vegas 73 ended, White told reporters that Ngannou's PFL contract "makes no sense to me." He also said the former UFC heavyweight champion "wants to take zero risks" and "doesn't want to take any chances."

Those comments caught the attention of Ngannou, who said he's "finally getting paid and respected":

According to Bloody Elbow's John S. Nash, Ngannou is signed on for potentially two or three fights with the PFL and will collect a "high seven-figure" purse for each bout. He also received a number of incentives, including a split of the profits from his events a chairman title for the PFL's eventual expansion into Africa.

Ngannou took a bit of a risk by leaving the UFC and setting such high demands for any interested suitors. The bet paid off both figuratively and literally as the PFL appear to have given him everything he wanted.

White's criticism of the situation is puzzling to say the least.

Any athlete in combat sport has a clear incentive to get as much guaranteed money as possible. Not to mention, Ngannou is among the many UFC fighters who have probably failed to receive their true worth thanks to the company's pay structure. It stands to reason he'd want to make up the difference in some form.

This isn't really the UFC or White's concern anyway because they aren't the ones signing Ngannou's checks now. They might have some skin in the game if some of the 36-year-old does provide some inspiration to his former peers, though.

If Ngannou proves to be a wise investment for the PFL, then it stands to reason the promotion could be even more aggressive in splashing the cash for marquee names. Because a rising tide lifts all boats, there could be a domino effect as well if fighters under the UFC banner are emboldened to mirror his previously firm stance in contract negotiations.