4 Fights We Need After UFC Fight Night 224

UFC Fight Night 224 was the kind of card that looked like a dud on paper, but ended up overdelivering in terms of action. That seems to happen a lot in MMA. It's as if the fighters on these under-the-radar cards feel extra pressure to entertain.

Whatever the case, the fans who actually tuned in were rewarded with some great fights.

In the main event, long-time strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern picked up one of the best wins of her career, adding some impressive striking to her trademark grappling attack, and ultimately capturing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Angela Hill.

The co-main event saw rising middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez score one of his best wins to date, battering former Top-15 contender Edmen Shahbazyan to a third-round stoppage.

Beyond the main and co-main events, the biggest of the highlight of the night came courtesy of Joaquin Buckley, who never fails to entertain in the Octagon. This time around the former middleweight made a successful welterweight debut with a sizzling head-kick KO of Andre Fialho.

Former Top-15 lightweight Diego Ferreira also picked up an impressive knockout win on the card, flattening accomplished veteran Michael Johnson with a crushing one-punch KO.

It will be interesting to see which way the UFC matchmakers go with the card's biggest winners. They work in mysterious ways. But here are four fights we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.