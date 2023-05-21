NHL Rumors: Craig Conroy to Be Named Flames GM to Replace Brad Treliving

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames appear to have a replacement for former general manager Brad Treliving lined up.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Craig Conroy will be named the team's general manager this week.

Rumors have continued to link Conroy to the GM vacancy:

It would likely be a popular appointment.

Conroy, 51, spent parts of nine seasons with the team during his playing career, accumulating 97 goals and 211 assists during two different stints in Calgary. Since 2011 he's worked in the organization's front office as a special assistant to the general manager (2011-14) and as Treliving's assistant general manager (2014-present).

He would be filling a vacancy that the team wasn't necessarily expected to have this offseason.

"Today is not a good day for me," Flames president of hockey operations and interim general manager Don Maloney told reporters in April after the team and Treliving mutually parted ways. "It's not. ... Brad Treliving is a good friend, and I think a very good hockey man. He left us, for his reasons. But we move on."

"I thought for sure that he would re-sign," he added.

In Treliving's nine seasons, the Flames reached the playoffs five times, though they didn't qualify this past campaign.

As for Conroy, Flames' legend Jerome Iginla is hoping to see him land the gig, calling him a "really good candidate" in late April.