Broncos Star Justin Simmons Hypes Sean Payton as HC: 'I'm Excited to Win'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is widely considered to be a brilliant offensive mind, but one of the team's top defensive stars is enthusiastic to begin seeing his wider impact on the team.

2020 Pro Bowler Justin Simmons told the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel that Payton has "been great" so far this offseason.

"There hasn't been that much that we've done yet—we're getting ready to start practice and all that good stuff—but I'm just excited for the season," he said.

"I'm excited to get the ball rolling. I'm excited to win."

Hiring Payton was a clear sign of intent from the Broncos and their relatively new ownership group.

The 59-year-old was the most coveted coach on the market this offseason. He compiled a .631 winning percentage in 15 years with the New Orleans Saints and guided the franchise to nine playoff trips, including a Super Bowl XLIV victory in 2009.

Denver is obviously looking to him to help get Russell Wilson's performance back on track amid a prolonged decline. More than that, though, the organization wants to end a seven-year postseason drought.

The Broncos are unlikely to be a contender overnight, but they should take some clear steps forward after winning five games in 2022.

You can understand why Simmons is so optimistic despite Payton's influence not yet being felt much in the Mile High City.