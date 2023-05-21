LeBron James: 'I Hope' Lakers Still Believe They Can Win Series vs. Nuggets

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James is no stranger to miraculous comebacks in the postseason.

After all, he did lead the only 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history when he won the title with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016 over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

But he has rarely been in this position before in his illustrious career, down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals with seemingly no miracle in sight.

However, if anyone can lead the Lakers' to an unlikely win in this series it would be the NBA's all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Right?

"I hope so," James responded when he was asked whether the team believes they can come back. "I can't speak for the guys right now cause I don't know what's going on through all their minds right now. But I still do.

"...My mindset is always locked in as if it's a Game 1."

Taking an early lead in the fourth quarter, the Lakers' were in a position to defend their home floor and cut the series deficit in half. But Denver's duo of Nikola Jokic´ and Jamal Murray were just too much for them to handle.

Murray finished with a game-high 37 points, 30 of which came in the third quarter and Jokic´ still had 24 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists on an off-shooting night.

It was the Lakers' first loss at Crypto.com Arena in the postseason.

James had a double-double with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

He may need to put his squad on his back if Los Angeles is going to have any prayer of pulling off the miracle. At least he knows what it takes to get it done.