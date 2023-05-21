X

    Michael Malone Jokes About 'Coach Jokić' After Nuggets Star Calls Plays vs. Lakers

    Jack MurrayMay 21, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, goes up for a shot past Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura during the third quarter of game three in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    It appears that Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is fine with delegating some coaching duties to his top player.

    Following the team's 119-108 Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the coach spoke about how star center Nikola Jokić was calling plays during the late stages of the game.

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic was calling the plays down the stretch tonight. In Nuggets huddles, Jokic was telling his teammates to clear one side of the floor so he and Jamal Murray could run two-man game. "Coach Jokic did a great job tonight, said Malone.

    Katy Winge @katywinge

    Reported this on <a href="https://twitter.com/AltitudeSR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AltitudeSR</a> but late in the game, Coach Malone was gathering with his coaches during a timeout. Nikola Jokić ran the huddle, took the whiteboard and drew up the play. <br><br>Malone said postgame "I gotta give credit where credit it due. Coach Jokić was great tonight."

    Jokić, meanwhile, dismissed the idea after the game.

    "I don't want to be a coach," the center told reporters. "That's the worst job on the planet for sure."

    The adjustments still clearly made a difference, as the Nuggets gained some needed insurance in the final quarter after the score being tight after the third. Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 61 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 series lead after outscoring the Lakers 35-26 in the final period.

    Denver is now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. They will have a chance to accomplish this and sweep the LeBron James-led Lakers on Monday.

    Michael Malone Jokes About 'Coach Jokić' After Nuggets Star Calls Plays vs. Lakers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon