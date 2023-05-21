Michael Malone Jokes About 'Coach Jokić' After Nuggets Star Calls Plays vs. Lakers

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It appears that Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is fine with delegating some coaching duties to his top player.

Following the team's 119-108 Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the coach spoke about how star center Nikola Jokić was calling plays during the late stages of the game.

Jokić, meanwhile, dismissed the idea after the game.

"I don't want to be a coach," the center told reporters. "That's the worst job on the planet for sure."

The adjustments still clearly made a difference, as the Nuggets gained some needed insurance in the final quarter after the score being tight after the third. Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 61 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 series lead after outscoring the Lakers 35-26 in the final period.

Denver is now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. They will have a chance to accomplish this and sweep the LeBron James-led Lakers on Monday.