Preakness 2023 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and Reaction

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a pack full of horses who were generally either stalkers or closers, it was the horse willing to set the pace that ended up claiming the Black-Eyed Susans.

National Treasure set the early pace and didn't look back. Jockey John R. Velazquez wisely put his horse in the front of the pack and established a relatively slow pace into the first turn.

That strategy paid off well as Blazing Sevens was the only colt willing and able to contest the lead down the stretch. It was a close call, but Velazquez got the well-earned victory.

Velazquez was certainly due for a Preakness win. The future Hall of Fame jockey had earned victories in the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont but a Preakness victory had evaded him in 12 previous mounts.

Bob Baffert, meanwhile, captured his eighth Preakness win. He now holds the record to himself for most victories in the historic race.

National Treasure was trained by Baffert and was 5-2 so he wasn't a huge longshot, but he didn't even qualify to run in the Kentucky Derby so the win was impressive nonetheless.

Mage and Red Route One finished third and fourth in the race. Mage was the post time favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and didn't have a bad trip. He was well-positioned to make another late push but just didn't seem to have the gas left in the tank to gain any ground on the winner and runner-up.

The slow early pace didn't help in that regard.

This was an interesting year for the Preakness. Mage was the only horse who also ran in the Kentucky Derby and the seven-horse field was one of the smallest in recent memory.

That should set up for a really interesting Belmont Stakes on June 10. With some Derby contenders possibly returning and National Treasure getting some time to rest, it could be a thrilling conclusion to this year's Triple Crown series.