PGA Championship 2023: Final Predictions for Top Prize Money

Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images

Weather has been a factor throughout the tournament, which began on Thursday with a frost delay. Mild rain hung over the course on Saturday, though it seemed to require only minor adjustments instead of significant changes in approach.

"It's just really difficult to keep everything dry, and so it starts with a grip, and then from there, if you get water on the ball or the driver face, the ball can really go anywhere," Jordan Spieth said, per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated.

While the conditions never turned truly nasty, the rain combined with the precision-demanding Oak Hill course led to a rough outing for some of the top competitors.



Scottie Scheffler, who was the betting favorite heading into Saturday, was one of those. He was +3 on the day. He was tied with Conners and Hoveland before the afternoon but ended the day four strokes off the lead.

Phil Mickelson, who narrowly made the cut, had an even worse outing, finishing +5 for the day and essentially out of the big money at +10 heading into Sunday.

Koepka managed to play well, though, as did Rory McIlroy, who shot -1 Saturday and is five strokes off the lead. While McIlroy is still a relative long shot to win it, it's been a nice turnaround for him after he missed the cut at The Masters and the Players Championship before that.

"Not saying I could be up there with one of my best performances, but when I holed that putt at the last, I looked at the board, and I thought, I can’t believe I’m five back," McIlroy said, per Chuck Culpepper of the Washington Post.



Only seven golfers are under par heading into Day 4, showing how difficult the weekend has been and how thrilling the final stretch is likely to be.

