The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 223

2 of 8

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There was a time when Edmen Shahbazyan was considered one of the hottest young contenders in the middleweight division. Some people even saw him as a future champion—much like his former training partner Ronda Rousey.

Unfortunately, it ultimately became clear that Shahbazyan has a big hole in his game: he's not much of a grappler. That's a problem in a MMA.

After starting his career with a 12-fight unbeaten streak, he suffered three straight victories against Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov—two of those being stoppages. His issues with grappling defence were the deciding factor in all three losses, and it was clear he had a lot of work to do in that department if he was ever going to live up to the hype he had early in his career.

After taking some time off, Shahbazyan changed camps—definitely the right move—and rebounded with an impressive knockout win over Dalcha Lungiambula. Lungiambula is not exactly a world-beater, but it was a sorely needed win for Shahbazyan, and a definite confidence booster.

Unfortunately, his UFC Fight Night 223 fight with Anthony Hernandez exposed his grappling defence as an enduring problem. While he landed some nice shots in the first half of round one, Hernandez gradually began to seize the momentum, and by the opening of round two, was firmly in control of the fight.

Things only got worse from there, as he drowned Shahbazyan on the mat and ultimately finished him with ground strikes in round three.

Maybe Shahbazyan still has a title run in him—he's still only 25—but he is not showing much improvement, and he is taking some pretty punishing losses in that Octagon.