National Treasure Wins 2023 Preakness Stakes, Mage 3rd to End Triple Crown Bid

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure won the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, capturing the second jewel in the Triple Crown after having not competed in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs earlier this month.

The Gustavo Delgado-trained Mage, who finished third, entered the Preakness Stakes with 7-5 odds to capture the title, attempting to write his name in the history books as the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Justify, trained by Baffert, also won the 2018 Belmont Stakes to become just the 13th horse to claim the Triple Crown.

Order of Finish and Payout ($1.5 million Purse)

National Treasure ($900,000) Blazing Sevens ($300,000) Mage ($165,000)

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.