PGA Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Saturday Leaderboard Scores

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It was an ugly, rainy day at Oak Hill on Saturday for the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship.

But it nonetheless led to an exciting day of action on the golf course that resulted in a pretty big shakeup in the leaderboard.

After there was a three-way tie between Corey Conners, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler following Friday's play, Brooks Koepka took sole possession of the top spot going into the final day with a -6.

He is trailed closely by Hovland (-5), Conners (-5) and Bryson DeChambeau (-3), making for a what should be an incredible championship round of golf Sunday in the second major of the calendar year.

There are also a couple more big names hanging around the edges of contention like Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who sits in seventh place.

But while there were plenty of climbers, major winners like John Rahm and Scheffler struggled mightily. Saturday was perhaps one of Scheffler's worst performances in sometime as he shot 73 for the day.

Yet, he is still somehow tied for fifth place.

With the way thing played out Saturday, there is sure to be no shortage of storylines for the final day of the tournament.

The full leaderboard can be found at PGAchampionship.com