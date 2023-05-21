AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Match Card and Predictions

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The fifth installment of AEW Double or Nothing coming up Sunday, May 28, 2023 promises to be an eventful night despite the less-than-stellar build since Revolution.

It wasn't until just recently that the card started to take shape with multiple matches being announced. Six were confirmed as of Wednesday's edition of Dynamite and three more were added during Rampage on Friday.

All in all, it's a stacked show on paper, with the top matches looking particularly appealing.

The main event will see MJF defend his AEW World Championship in a four-way against Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. The battle of AEW's "four pillars" will determine who deserves to serve as the face of the franchise.

Scores will also be settled when Blackpool Combat Club collides with The Elite in the second-annual Anarchy in the Arena and Adam Cole and Chris Jericho meet in a highly-anticipated Unsanctioned match.

One week out from the event, here is the currently-advertised card for Double or Nothing 2023 as well as predictions for each bout.