NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Team Plans as 2023 Draft Approaches

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With the NBA playoffs nearing the finish line and the 2023 draft in the not-too-distant future (June 23), much of the league is already focused on the looming offseason. Trades will be a big part of the equation as franchises look to fill out rosters, chase financial goals and maximize draft positioning.

We can all assume that the No. 1 pick in the draft isn't for sale. The San Antonio Spurs will take top prospect Victor Wembanyama, which means the drama really begins with the Charlotte Hornets' No. 2 selection.

With quality prospects like Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson also near the top of the draft pool, some teams will inevitably try moving up, while others will look to flip draft capital for veterans who can contribute now.

Let's dive into some of the latest trade-related buzz with the 2023 NBA draft just over a month away.

