NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Team Plans as 2023 Draft Approaches

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Team Plans as 2023 Draft ApproachesMay 21, 2023
With the NBA playoffs nearing the finish line and the 2023 draft in the not-too-distant future (June 23), much of the league is already focused on the looming offseason. Trades will be a big part of the equation as franchises look to fill out rosters, chase financial goals and maximize draft positioning.
We can all assume that the No. 1 pick in the draft isn't for sale. The San Antonio Spurs will take top prospect Victor Wembanyama, which means the drama really begins with the Charlotte Hornets' No. 2 selection.
With quality prospects like Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson also near the top of the draft pool, some teams will inevitably try moving up, while others will look to flip draft capital for veterans who can contribute now.
Let's dive into some of the latest trade-related buzz with the 2023 NBA draft just over a month away.
Blazers Likely to Trade No. 3 Pick, Target Veteran Forward
While the Hornets could consider moving the No. 2 pick, the Portland Trail Blazers appear even more likely to trade their early lottery selection. General manager Joe Cronin made it clear at the end of the season that Portland is looking to ditch the idea of a slow rebuild.
"The goal is to get better as soon as possible. Timeline-wise, it's time to start having a roster ready to compete at the highest levels," Cronin said, per Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan.
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, many believe that the Blazers will flip the No. 3 pick.
"With Portland in 'win it for Dame' mode and the Blazers desperate for playable wings (even presuming they re-sign Jerami Grant), speculation is already widespread that a package of the third pick and Anfernee Simons might be used to snag an elite small forward," Hollinger wrote.
ESPN's Zach Lowe also reported that rival executives expect Portland to "explore" its trade options with the No. 3 pick.
The problem with that potential plan is that finding an "elite" forward will be easier in theory than in practice. Portland might be able to land a player like DeMar DeRozan or O.G. Anunoby, but the team would need to put even more pieces around Damian Lillard to forge a legitimate contender.
Nets Not Interested in Sending Mikal Bridges to Portland
We can probably scratch Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Mikal Bridges off the list of players whom Portland might be able to acquire. As Hollinger pointed out, the Nets have little incentive to blow up the roster and start over from scratch.
"Brooklyn owes unprotected picks to Houston in 2024 and 2026 and unprotected swaps in 2025 and 2027," he wrote. "Thus, Brooklyn trading its good players and tanking would do a lot more for the Rockets than the Nets."
Trying to build around Bridges—who averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27 games with the Nets this past season—would make a lot more sense for Brooklyn given its future draft situation.
The Athletic's Alex Schiffer also shut down the notion of Bridges landing in Portland.
"I heard the same thing in Chicago," Schiffer tweeted. "Those Mikal Bridges/Blazers trade rumors are all talk. Nets aren't interested."
Bridges is on a team-friendly four-year, $90.9 million contract. For Brooklyn to consider moving on from the 26-year-old, it would have to be for a package that actually improves the team's ability to compete now, which feels extremely unlikely to happen.
Expect Bridges to be on the Nets' opening-day roster next season.
'Strong Level of Interest' in Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors find themselves at a crossroads after bowing out of the postseason in the second round. The team's veteran core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is still quite capable, but it isn't good enough to carry the Warriors back to the Finals without improved depth.
This could lead to Golden State executing a rare reverse-youth movement to try to squeeze one more run out of the Splash Brothers and Co. Trading Jordan Poole, who faded during the playoffs, could be an option.
The Athletic's Tim Kawakami believes that either Poole or 2021 seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga could be out.
"I think it’s more likely than not that at least one of these two very talented players will be traded in July," Kawakami wrote.
While Poole has shown more at the pro level, Kuminga's trade value isn't at zero. According to Lowe, there "remains a strong level of interest in Kuminga around the league."
The question is whether that interest would translate into a quality return for the Warriors. It might not, but if Golden State could get even a low-end proven role player out of the deal, it might be worth it.
While Kuminga got a few opportunities during the regular season, he was a virtual non-factor in the playoffs, averaging just 6.1 minutes. A bench player whom the Warriors are actually willing to use might be viewed as an upgrade.