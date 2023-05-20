X

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Nearly Hit by Car on IG Live Video During Charity Bike Ride

    Doric SamMay 20, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown gave his fans a scare while live-streaming his bike ride during the Eagles Autism Challenge race on Saturday morning.

    It appeared that Brown's Instagram Live video was cut short because he was nearly hit by a vehicle, but he avoided the close call:

    Eagles Nation @PHLEaglesNation

    AJ Brown was almost taken out by a vehicle on his bike ride this morning while participating in the Eagles Autism Challenge race, via his IG Live. 😬<br><br>He seems to fully okay, just a close call.<a href="https://t.co/h8aON1yufl">pic.twitter.com/h8aON1yufl</a>

    Brown took to Twitter and clarified that he didn't make contact with the vehicle and happened to drop his phone while getting out of the way:

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    I'm fine everyone lol. Someone ran the stop sign😡 . I didn't fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way . Stay safe everyone 👍🏽

    An injury to Brown would've been devastating to the Eagles' hopes to make it back to the Super Bowl for a second straight season. The 25-year-old was named to his second Pro Bowl last year after a dominant campaign in which he recorded 88 catches for 1,436 yards and 11 touchdowns.

    Philadelphia can breathe a collective sigh of relief as Brown appears poised to duplicate that level of production this season.

