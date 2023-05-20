Eagles' A.J. Brown Nearly Hit by Car on IG Live Video During Charity Bike Ride

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown gave his fans a scare while live-streaming his bike ride during the Eagles Autism Challenge race on Saturday morning.

It appeared that Brown's Instagram Live video was cut short because he was nearly hit by a vehicle, but he avoided the close call:

Brown took to Twitter and clarified that he didn't make contact with the vehicle and happened to drop his phone while getting out of the way:

An injury to Brown would've been devastating to the Eagles' hopes to make it back to the Super Bowl for a second straight season. The 25-year-old was named to his second Pro Bowl last year after a dominant campaign in which he recorded 88 catches for 1,436 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Philadelphia can breathe a collective sigh of relief as Brown appears poised to duplicate that level of production this season.