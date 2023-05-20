NFL Rumors: 'Optimism' for Miami Dolphins to Host Super Bowl 2027 amid LA Rams Push

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, is the favorite to host the Super Bowl in 2027.

Per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, there's a feeling of "optimism" South Florida will be awarded the game despite a recent push from Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium.

Rodney Barreto, a longtime chairman of South Florida's Super Bowl Bid Committees, addressed the desire to get the NFL's showcase game back to Miami.

"We obviously want to get a game back to Miami," Barreto told Habib. "We believe we had a very successful last Super Bowl and the world shut down after that Super Bowl. We had it Tampa the next year and it wasn't the same."

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said at the CAA World Congress of Sports on April 19 they were preparing a bid for the 2027 Super Bowl as part of an "unprecedented" run of events that already includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics.

"That run of '26 World Cup, hopefully maybe '27 Super Bowl—I don't want to spill the beans here, but we are interested—Olympics in 2028, that run would be unprecedented," Demoff said.

SoFi Stadium was the site for the Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 55 in February 2022. It was the first time Los Angeles hosted the Super Bowl since 1993.

Miami holds the record for hosting the most Super Bowls with 11. The Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020 is the most recent Super Bowl that took place at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL has officially booked Super Bowl sites for the next two years with Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas hosting in 2024 and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans getting the honors in 2025.

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reported on Thursday that Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers, is expected to be awarded hosting duties for the Super Bowl in 2026 during the owners meetings taking place next week.