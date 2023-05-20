ESPN: NSAC to File Complaint After Devin Haney Shoves Vasiliy Lomachenko at Weigh-In

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Devin Haney's decision to forcefully shove Vasiliy Lomachenko at Friday's weigh-in could be a costly move for the undisputed lightweight champion.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will file a complaint with its attorney's office for a disciplinary hearing with Haney at its next meeting.

Coppinger noted Haney is guaranteed $4 million for the fight and "will likely be fined" as a result of the incident.

Haney was asked during the post-weigh-in press conference what message he was trying to send:

Lomachenko didn't sound particularly bothered by the situation afterward:

Coppinger noted "out of an abundance of caution" the NSAC did request a second physical exam for Lomachenko to medically re-clear him for the fight.

Even though Saturday will mark the first head-to-head contest between Haney and Lomachenko, the two superstars have been circling each other going back to 2019 when Loma won the vacant WBC championship and the Dream beat Zaur Abdullaev for the interim WBC crown.

The WBC later gave Lomachenko the honorary title of franchise champion and elevated Haney to the official lightweight champ.

Haney told TMZ Sports in September 2019 he wanted Lomachenko to "stop ducking me" and make the fight happen.

Top Rank Boxing officially announced the fight on March 28, with Haney putting the undisputed lightweight title and his 29-0 career record on the line against Lomachenko.

Haney became the undisputed champion with a unanimous decision victory over George Kambosos Jr. to retain the WBC title and win the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles in June 2022.

In the rematch on Oct. 16, Haney proved his first win wasn't a fluke with another unanimous decision victory over Kambosos.

Lomachenko (17-2) has won three consecutive bouts since losing to Teófimo López in October 2020.