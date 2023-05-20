Cris Cyborg Calls Out PFL's Kayla Harrison for Fight in Bellator

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg is still trying to make the long-rumored bout with Kayla Harrison a reality.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cyborg challenged Harrison to a fight in Bellator by telling her to "call Scott Coker and make this fight happen."

Harrison recently called out Cyborg for a fight with the winner getting the entire purse during an appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com).

"We can do winner takes all, or we can do when she loses, she gets to keep her purse," Harrison said. "If she needs help getting the deal signed, I will call [PFL executives] Peter Murray ... and Donn Davis and ask them, whatever price she wants, I will speak to them on her behalf."

The two mixed martial arts legends have been circling each other for awhile, but competing in different organizations has made it difficult to make the fight.

Cyborg had a chance to join Harrison in the Professional Fighters League, but the Bellator featherweight champion opted to re-sign with the promotion on a multi-fight contract earlier this month.

Harrison told ESPN's Brett Okamoto she was told Cyborg signing with PFL was a "done deal," but now the chances of the fight happening are "slim" after the Brazilian star decided to stay with Bellator.

Harrison added she still has two fights left on her PFL contract that's set to expire in December. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo lost for the first time in 16 professional MMA fights to Larissa Pacheco in the women's lightweight tournament final at PFL 10 on Nov. 25.

Cyborg hasn't fought in mixed martial arts since April 2022 when she defeated Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 to retain the women's featherweight championship. The 37-year-old won her first professional boxing match by unanimous decision in a four-round bout with Gabrielle Holloway on Dec. 10.