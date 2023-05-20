PGA Championship Cut Line 2023: Rickie Fowler and Full List of Players Removed

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last year, Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship in a pressure-packed playoff.

This year, he drilled a pressure-packed bogey putt on the 18th hole to sneak into the weekend right on the cut line of five over par. He wasn't the only notable name to just make it in at the cut line, either.

Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk, Tyrrell Hatton and Zach Johnson were among those to finish five over through their first two rounds at Oak Hill Country Club, and they will all be back for the weekend.

Not everyone was that fortunate.

While the full leaderboard and cut list are available at PGATour.com, here is a look at some of the prominent names who did not advance past the opening two rounds.

Missed Cut

Rickie Fowler (+6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+6)

Si Woo Kim (+6)

Billy Horschel (+6)

Matt Kuchar (+7)

Jason Day (+8)

Tom Kim (+8)

Joaquin Niemann (+8)

Cameron Young (+9)

Sungjae Im (+13)

Webb Simpson (+14)

Sam Burns (+14)

Some of those scores are a testament to just how difficult Oak Hill has played to this point.

The par-70 course leaves little room for error and has created a situation where par is an excellent score on almost any hole. In fact, there are just nine players in the entire tournament who are below par through the second round.

Of those who missed the cut, it seemed as if Rickie Fowler and Jason Day were in position to challenge for impressive finishes coming into the tournament.

Day won the 2015 PGA Championship and has five other top-10 finishes at the event. What's more, he was in excellent form with a victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson and top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this year.

However, a bogey on No. 16 and a double bogey on No. 17 moved him to the wrong side of the cut line.

As for Fowler, he came into the PGA Championship with top-20 finishes in eight of his last nine events. He tied for 13th place at The Players Championship and seemed to be returning to his once excellent form.

Yet missing the cut at the year's second major brings a halt to some of that momentum.

Those who did make the cut are all looking up at Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland. The trio is tied for first place at five under and two strokes clear of the rest of the field.

Scheffler's name in particular being on top of the leaderboard is anything but a surprise, as the world's No. 2-ranked player already won The Players Championship and the WM Phoenix Open this year. He finished in a tie for 10th place at the Masters and is seemingly in contention every time he steps on the course.

The PGA Championship has been no different, and he will look to take home the second major championship of his career over the weekend.