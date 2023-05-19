PGA Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Friday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 3

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images

Corey Conners, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler sit in a three-way tie atop the 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard after two rounds.

The three players have been consistent at Oak Hill Country Club, which is a characteristic that few golfers displayed on Thursday and Friday amid treacherous conditions.

Conners, Hovland and Scheffler are three of the four players who carded consecutive scores in the 60s in western New York. Justin Suh, who is two shots back of the leaders, is the only other player with two rounds in the 60s.

The trio of leaders possess a two-shot lead over Suh and Bryson DeChambeau going into Saturday. Brooks Koepka is lurking three shots back in a two-way tie with Callum Tarren.

The top of the leaderboard is littered with the sport's biggest names, and so is the bottom, where Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are among the golfers who barely survived the cut line.

The three previous major champions displayed tremendous fight over their final nine holes on Friday to hang around for the weekend.