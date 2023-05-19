X

    UFC Icon Conor McGregor Expected to Re-Enter USADA Drug-Testing Pool 'Immediately'

    Francisco RosaMay 19, 2023

    Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 285 mixed martial arts event at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

    As he looks to make his long-awaited return to the octagon, Conor McGregor is expected to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool as soon as possible, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

    Raimondi tweeted out a statement that he got from USADA on Friday:

    Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi

    Conor McGregor is expected back in the USADA drug-testing pool "immediately," per USADA <a href="https://t.co/W7TjpOPvRs">pic.twitter.com/W7TjpOPvRs</a>

    McGregor, who hasn't fought since 2021, spoke to reporters Friday in Dublin while promoting a fight and basically said that he's all set with USADA and that he expects to be back in the octagon by the end of the year.

    "That's done, my man," McGregor said. "That's done. Year end, I'm back in that cage having competed. I'm gearing up ready to go."

    McGregor is currently slated to take on Michael Chandler after the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, although a date and event have yet to be announced.

