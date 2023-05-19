Eagles' Lane Johnson Says He's Cleared to Return After Surgery For Adductor Injury

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A strong offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles got even better Friday after star offensive tackle Lane Johnson announced that he was fully cleared for offseason work just three months after undergoing surgery on his adductor.

Johnson, 33, suffered a torn adductor late in the regular season, causing him to miss the final two games on the schedule. But he powered through it in the postseason, playing in all three of the Eagles' playoff games, including the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs.

He signed a one-year, $33.4 million contract extension with Philadelphia earlier in the offseason and is locked in with the team through 2026 as one of the best tackles in the league.

With Johnson as the anchor on the right side, the Eagles had the best offensive line in the NFL in 2022, per Pro Football Focus, leading to a top-10 offense in both rushing (fifth) and passing (ninth). It was one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history.

Johnson, who was the. No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft, has completely lived up to his billing, becoming one of the organization's true stalwarts along with Jason Kelce. He's won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and is a three-time All-Pro.

He was First-Team All-Pro this past season and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.

Coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense will be able to sleep a lot better knowing that Johnson is back and healthy.