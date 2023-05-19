X

    Jim Brown Dies at 87; Hall of Famer Won NFL Championship, 3 MVP Awards with Browns

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jim Brown speaks onstage as ESPN+ Presents: a Fireside Chat with NFL Legend Jim Brown and Trey Wingo, during an exclusive screening of original series "Peyton's Places", at the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, CA. "Peyton's Places" will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney+)
    Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney+

    Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown died Thursday at age 87.

    According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, a Brown family spokesperson said he died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife of 26 years, Monique, by his side.

    In a nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns that spanned from 1957 through 1965, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time first-team All-Pro, three-time NFL MVP and one-time NFL champion.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.