Jim Brown Dies at 87; Hall of Famer Won NFL Championship, 3 MVP Awards with Browns

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney+

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown died Thursday at age 87.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, a Brown family spokesperson said he died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife of 26 years, Monique, by his side.

In a nine-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns that spanned from 1957 through 1965, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time first-team All-Pro, three-time NFL MVP and one-time NFL champion.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.