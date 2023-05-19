Tom Brady Gives Advice to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Brady is ready to pass along lessons learned in his 23 NFL seasons to the next generation.

Brady sat down with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis for a Fanatics-hosted lunch this week, dropping knowledge on the young quarterbacks.

"One of my idols, Steve Young, encouraged me always to 'pay it forward.' Now that I've come to the end of my 23-year journey I am so excited to watch and help the next group reach their potential as athletes, as teammates, and men working to bring the best out of themselves and the communities they represent," Brady wrote on Instagram. "We got to spend many hours, talking, learning and discussing what it takes to be your best. In my opinion, hard work, and consistent discipline are two critical ingredients to that formula."

Brady entered the NFL on a far different path than any of the four young quarterbacks at the lunch. He was taken with the No. 199 overall pick as a backup and not even guaranteed to make the 53-man roster when he arrived at camp.

The Michigan product proved himself a capable backup as a rookie and then fate intervened during his second season, with Brady coming in for an injured Drew Bledsoe and leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl championship.

The rest is history. Brady built the greatest resume the NFL has ever seen, winning seven Super Bowl championships and blasting every counting-stat record the game has ever seen.

If the four quarterbacks at that lunch combine for seven titles, it would be one of the most successful QB classes in NFL history. Suffice it to say let's hope they soaked up as much information as possible.