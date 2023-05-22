Predicting Every MLB Team's Win/Loss Record for Week of May 22

2 of 7

Who's Hot: Josh Naylor, 1B/DH, Cleveland Guardians

At long last, someone is hitting the ball out of the yard for Cleveland.

Aside from Naylor, the only Guardian who entered play Sunday with more than three home runs was José Ramírez with four. And up until 10 days ago, Naylor also had just three round-trippers for what is by far the worst slugging team in the majors.

But Naylor caught fire with home runs in back-to-back-to-back games against the Angels from May 12-14. And then after missing a couple of games with a minor leg injury, he was back on Friday against the Mets for yet another home run on a five-RBI night. He hit .500 and drove in 12 runs during that five-game surge.

Who's Not: Mike Zunino, C, Cleveland Guardians

There's flailing at the plate, and then there's the slump that Zunino has been in.

Dating back to May 1, Cleveland's primary catcher has gone 0-for-27 with 21 strikeouts. But from April 12 through May 13, backup catcher Cam Gallagher went 0-for-31 at the dish, so the Guardians didn't exactly have a viable Plan B while watching Zunino whiff repeatedly.

Can't say they didn't know what they were signing up for, though. While Zunino did club 33 home runs in 2021, he batted .183 and struck out in 36 percent of trips to the plate from 2019-22. Even by his standards, however, it has been a particularly brutal month so far.

What to Watch: Two-Start week for Eduardo Rodriguez

Detroit's ace got touched up a bit this week in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates, allowing four earned runs in that one. But Rodriguez still has great marks (2.06 ERA, 0.86 WHIP) after going at least seven scoreless innings in four out of five starts heading into that hiccup.

He has a big opportunity to re-stake his spot in the early AL Cy Young conversation, likely to take the mound Tuesday against the Royals and Sunday against the White Sox. And if he can hurl a pair of gems, it could be a huge week for Detroit against two of the three worst teams in the majors.

For what it's worth, the Tigers have not had a winning record at any point 42 or more games into the season since the end of 2016. They could get there this week.

Schedule/Predictions

Minnesota Twins (25-22): 3 vs. SFG, 3 vs. TOR; Projection: 4-2

Detroit Tigers (20-24): 3 @ KCR, 4 vs. CHW; Projection: 5-2

Cleveland Guardians (20-26): 3 vs. CHW, 3 vs. STL; Projection: 3-3

Chicago White Sox (19-29): 3 @ CLE, 4 @ DET; Projection: 2-5

Kansas City Royals (14-34): 3 vs. DET, 3 vs. WSN; Projection: 3-3



