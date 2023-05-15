Predicting Every MLB Team's Win/Loss Record for Week of May 15

0 of 7

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Save for the Los Angeles Dodgers catching fire and the Pittsburgh Pirates fizzling out over the past two weeks, it feels like every MLB team has just been treading water lately.

At the start of play Sunday, 22 of the 30 teams were either 4-6, 5-5 or 6-4 in their last 10 games. The only streak of more than four in either direction was Philadelphia's five-game winning streak—which came directly on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

Are we headed for more of the same in the week of May 15, or might a couple of teams take advantage of their schedules and go on a tear?

We've got predicted records for all 30 teams for the next seven days of action on the diamond.

For each division, we'll take a look at who (player or team) has been hot, who has not and one of the biggest things to keep an eye for the week ahead before offering up a W-L prediction for each team. And after discussing each of the six divisions, we'll also highlight our picks for the best pitching matchup on each day of the upcoming week. (Weather permitting, of course.)

Statistics current through the start of play Sunday. Records current through the start of play Monday.