Blazers Must Keep the No. 3 Draft Pick to Help Damian Lillard amid NBA Trade Rumors

1 of 3

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

To be clear, it seems more likely than not the Blazers will explore the option of moving the No. 3 pick. They've been adamant they're much more interested in giving Lillard a chance to compete than they are focusing on the franchise's future.

"We're a team that's trying to win and trying to maximize Damian's timeline," Portland general manager Joe Cronin told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. "This was an important night for us."



If the Blazers hit the trade market with the No. 3 pick in hand, though, what can they realistically expect to bring back? They'd almost assuredly have to package it with Anfernee Simons, meaning Portland would be out both a top prospect in this draft and a 23-year-old who just averaged 21.1 points on 44.7/37.7/89.4 shooting.

Is that enough to land Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam or Zach LaVine? Are those players even good enough to justify the cost?

Portland could try aiming higher, but it would cost the club more, and there just isn't much else to dangle. The Blazers could offer Shaedon Sharpe, but his strong closing stretch could make them "even queasier" about letting him go, Lowe noted.

Attaching an additional pick is tough, too, since Portland owes a pick to the Chicago Bulls that has lottery protection through 2028. It's possible to adjust that protection, but it would require incentivizing Chicago with an additional asset.

