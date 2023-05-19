PGA Championship 2023: Updated Predictions for Top Prize Money

0 of 2

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

The opening day of the 2023 PGA Championship delivered some surprises at both ends of the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau is the leader in the clubhouse for the first round that will be completed on Friday morning. Eric Cole has four holes to play to maintain his one-shot advantage on DeChambeau.

A handful of regular major contenders are around Cole and DeChambeau on the leaderboard, like Dustin Johnson and Viktor Hovland, but there is one name that is surprisingly far off the chase for the $2.7 million first-place purse.

Jon Rahm sits in a tie for 117th at six-over entering Friday. The Masters winner has a lot of work to do just to make the cut.

The Spaniard is capable of turning his tournament around and making the weekend, but Oak Hill Country Club presented a ton of challenges for everyone in the field.

The cut line will probably be a few strokes over par. The golfers in a tie for 63rd after the first round sat at three-over. Those scores could move backward if the course continues to play tough.