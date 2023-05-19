X

    Lakers' Rui Hachimura Says Nuggets 'Don't Have a Rim Protector' After Big 1st Half

    Francisco RosaMay 19, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 18: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Continuing his excellent postseason form, Lakers' forward Rui Hachimura found plenty of joy and space to operate in the first half of Thursday's playoff game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

    Hachimura had a team-high 17 points over the first two quarters and a lot of that production came aggressively as he kept driving to the basket. He was 7-of-7 from the field and only one of those was from three-point range.

    He thrived on some weak interior defense by the Nuggets as the Lakers' took a 53-48 lead into the locker room.

    "Just trying to attack the rim," Hachimura told ESPN's Lisa Salters during his halftime interview. "They don't have a rim protector."

    Although Denver outscored the Lakers in pain points in the first half, it had just one block to Los Angeles' four. And Hachimura took full advantage of what the defense was giving him.

    He's given his team a much needed boost in a must-win game.

