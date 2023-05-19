Packers' AJ Dillon Encouraged by Coaches to Be More Aggressive Runner in 2023

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

With the beginning of a new era in Green Bay under Jordan Love, expectations have been heightened for everyone else on the offense.

And coming off a year when he fell short of what the team had hoped for, running back AJ Dillon is already feeling the pressure to take it up a notch in 2023.

The 2020 second-round pick is being pushed by the rest of the organization to become a more aggressive runner next season to help take his game to the next level and create a true two-headed monster in the backfield along with Aaron Jones.

Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans told reporters Thursday:

"I think that's something that we talked about, and you bring up just a good point. And there's been games when he's started off the season pretty strong, but there was a point, we talked about it, where it was last year, I thought he could've been playing at a more aggressive level. And then we talked about it, watched the tape, he saw what I was referring to and then he applied what we talked about to moving on.

"And understanding that, it's gotta be right from the start. Hey, we know the things that we like that you did last year and when you played this way you are very effective, but when you play this way, you weren't. So, we need to start off this way. So, there will be more of an emphasis on how we need to start."

Dillon, 25, had a decent season in 2022 as the backup to Jones. He rushed for 770 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 206 yards. He also averaged 4.1 yards per carry, a career low.

He didn't seem to have the same pop as he did in 2021 when he broke out in a big way to the tune of 803 yards and five touchdowns on the ground as well as 34 receptions, 313 yards and two more scores through the air.

Despite all that success, he only has one 100-yard rushing performance in his career, which is one of the reasons his coaches want to see more out of him.

And going into a season with a young, unproven signal-caller in Love, coach Matt LaFleur may be relying on his running game more than ever, which will shift more attention to the fourth-year back.