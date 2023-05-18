Warriors' Steve Kerr: NBA 'Really Should Have' Minor League System Like MLB

Harry How/Getty Images

Coming off a playoff exit in which his team struggled to get consistent contributions from younger players on the roster, Warriors' coach Steve Kerr thinks it's about time the NBA begins a new player development system.

While appearing on KNBR The Sports Leader, a local sports radio station in San Francisco, the four-time NBA champion coach talked about developing a minor league system where top draft picks can go while they prepare for the top level.

"That's actually what I think should happen in the NBA given the age of most of these guys coming in, we really should have a system like Major League Baseball," Kerr said. "You get drafted, maybe you get a big signing bonus, and then you go to the G League for two years. Baseball players need 1,000 at-bats or whatever it is where they're ready to hit big league pitching. It's the exact same concept, only in the NBA we throw them out there and they're on the payroll at a huge number.

"I think we need to shift our thinking in terms of how the league is operating."

While the NBA already has the G League, which recently began developing top draft prospects before they officially arrive to the pros, it hasn't usually been a place where lottery picks start their careers.

Instead, the G League has been more of a spot where undrafted or late-round picks have gone with the hopes of being added to an NBA roster in some capacity.

And with the amount of high-end talent coming into the league every year, it doesn't seem like an MLB-type system is in the cards anytime soon.

That would've obviously been helpful to Kerr and the Warriors over the past couple of seasons as the tried to execute their "two timeline" plan, sticking with their core stars while also developing their younger players like James Wiseman—now with the Pistons—Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole.

Aside from Poole, who was a regular in the rotation, the rest of that group struggled to make a significant impact for the organization despite being lottery picks.

Now, Golden State is in a bit of a tricky situation as they enter one of the most important offseasons in franchise history with their championship window seemingly becoming smaller.