Report: LeBron James' Son Bryce Leaving Sierra Canyon, Enrolling at Campbell Hall

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bryce James is transferring from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall, according to ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

The 15-year-old is the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Medcalf noted James will be teammates with Richard Hamilton II, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, the son of actor Bill Bellamy.

Campbell Hall head coach David Grace told Medcalf he's prepared somewhat for the added attention James will bring. He worked under Craig Robinson, the older brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, at Oregon State and coached Lonzo Ball as an assistant at UCLA.

Having a father as notable as LeBron can be a heavy burden, but it's one his sons have shouldered well.

Bronny James is the No. 21 player in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023 and committed to USC. Bryce is building a reputation for himself as well.

Grace told Medcalf he has already gotten almost 60 calls from coaches looking to schedule games against Campbell Hall next season. His phone might be ringing off the hook now.