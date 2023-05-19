PGA Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Golf's second major is upon us, with the PGA Championship kicking off Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York.

Heading into Round 1 of the PGA Championship, the last two winners of the Masters Tournament, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, had been equally favored to win the Wanamaker Trophy, at +750. A win in this tournament would be a first for either of them.

Rounding out the favorites heading into play Thursday were Rory McIlroy (+1200) and then Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka all at +2200.

First-round play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday night, but enough players have concluded Round 1 that we can confidently make the observation that there have been some shakeups atop the leaderboard.

Scheffler has played to expectations with a great first round. But Rahm took a tumble, opening up the gates for some unexpected contenders.

Let's break down three takeaways from the first day of the PGA Championship. Thursday's full leaderboard can be found at pgachampionship.com.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook