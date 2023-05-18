X

    NFL Rumors: Commanders Sale Vote Won't Be Held This Month amid Josh Harris Agreement

    Erin WalshMay 18, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: A view of the Washing Commanders logo in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While the Washington Commanders and the bidding group led by Josh Harris have reached a purchase and sale agreement, NFL owners will not vote on the franchise's sale during league meetings next week in Minnesota, per ESPN's John Keim.

    The sale needs to be approved by 24 of the league's 32 owners to be completed.

