NBA Execs Express 'Skepticism and Outright Doubt' Doc Rivers Will Be HC in 2023

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It took Doc Rivers less than a week to find a new gig the last time he was ousted from a coaching job.

This time may be a little bit—or a lot—longer.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported there is "skepticism and outright doubt" around the NBA that Rivers will coach next season after being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers is the ninth-winningest coach in NBA history with 1,097 wins and has been on the sideline for 24 consecutive seasons. Making that streak more impressive is the fact that Rivers has coached four different teams—the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers—without missing a single year.

There are four coaching vacancies (not including the Sixers) where Rivers could be a candidate, but he's not been mentioned among the top options for any opening. Vardon noted Rivers could be a "sleeper candidate" for the Bucks job and may wind up becoming a candidate for the Suns opening, but neither team has been linked to an interview.

With the Suns and Bucks both looking to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season, Rivers' recent playoff failures may wind up ruling him out. He did not get past the conference semifinals with either the Clippers or Sixers and has developed a reputation for blowing playoff series leads.

That's precisely the opposite of what Phoenix and Milwaukee would want as a coach.

Luckily for Rivers, he can take his time before getting back in the saddle. The Sixers still owe him his salary from the final two years of his original five-year contract.