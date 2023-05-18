ESPN: Colts 'Believe' Anthony Richardson 'Has Already Made Significant Improvements'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three weeks after selecting Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, there is already growing optimism for the Indianapolis Colts about their new quarterback.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Colts "believe" the 20-year-old has "already made significant improvements" coming out of rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Graziano specifically cited the work Richardson put in with his private quarterback coach, Will Hewlett, to developing his lower-body mechanics.

This is a potentially huge development if it's directly about Richardson's legs and footwork while throwing the ball.

One of the biggest knocks against him leading up to the draft was his inaccuracy as a passer. He only completed 53.8 percent of his attempts last season at Florida.

Per The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, Richardson's accuracy "problems begin with his feet, an issue that is more easily correctable than re-sequencing his entire throwing motion."

This is where the hiring of Shane Steichen as head coach can play an integral role in Richardson's development. He put together a brilliant plan during his time as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles with Jalen Hurts.

During the 2021 season, the Eagles' passing game with Hurts was extremely limited. They averaged the fewest passing yards per game (200.2) of any team that made the playoffs, but they still ranked 11th in Football Outsiders' DVOA on offense because they were so effective running the ball.

Playing with an improved receiving corps last year, Hurts took off with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 starts. He still made significant contributions on the ground with 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Steichen can put an offensive system in place for this season that maximizes Richardson's elite athleticism and running ability while sprinkling in some pass concepts to make sure they develop that area of his game.

Graziano noted the Colts "believe" Richardson can be used in the running game right away if he needs to, but they "aren't going to rush him" into a starting role if they don't feel he's ready nor will they "hold him out of the role just for the sake of doing so."

If Richardson doesn't start in Week 1, Gardner Minshew will likely get the job after signing a one-year deal in free agency.