49ers Rumors: 'Sense' is Brock Purdy Would be QB1 if Healthy over Trey Lance, Darnold

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A healthy Brock Purdy would enter the 2023 season as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the "sense" around the 49ers is the second-year signal-caller "would be the clear-cut starter" if he weren't recovering from elbow surgery.

Despite the presence of Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, all indications from San Francisco since the end of last season are that Purdy is QB1 on the depth chart if all things were equal.

General manager John Lynch told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in March that Purdy "has earned the right" to start with how he played down the stretch last season.

"I'll let Kyle (Shanahan) make those kinds of decisions but I know when we talk, Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy," Lynch added. "If we were to line up, he'd probably take that first snap."

Purdy had elbow surgery on March 10 to repair the UCL injury he suffered in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will begin a throwing program at some point in June, but his progression to game action is still up in the air.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week they think the 23-year-old will be on the field for training camp as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks.

The 49ers did hedge their bets on Purdy's recovery by signing Sam Darnold to a one-year deal in free agency.

Lance has already been cleared to return for organized team activities. He missed most of last season after suffering a fibula fracture and ligament disruption in a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced the 23-year-old had a second surgery in December to "remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said in March that Darnold, not Lance, "will more likely than not be the starter going into the season" if Purdy isn't ready.

Purdy started the final five games of the 2022 regular season after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13. He threw for 1,098 yards, 11 touchdowns and completed 68.6 percent of his attempts in those starts.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC title game for the second consecutive year, but they lost to the Eagles 31-7 after Purdy and backup quarterback Josh Johnson were injured in the game.