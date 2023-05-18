NFL Rumors: Vikings Don't Have a QB Plan in Place When Kirk Cousins' Contract Expires

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are in a potentially awkward spot at the quarterback position with Kirk Cousins entering the final season of his contract.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, they don't have a plan in place for when the 34-year-old's deal expires.

Minnesota looks to be trying a competitive rebuild going into 2023. The front office started the offseason by releasing Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen. Dalvin Cook is a potential post-June 1 cut candidate because it would save the team $9 million against the cap this season.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported earlier this week that Cook "won't play for Minnesota at his current number ($11 million) this year."

The Vikings did restructure Cousins' contract in March to create $16 million in cap space by adding two additional void years to his deal, but they opted not to extend him to potentially give themselves more flexibility beyond the upcoming season.

This does afford Minnesota options depending on how the 2023 campaign plays out. If it makes the playoffs again and Cousins plays well, it could decide to keep him for at least another year.

If the Vikings take a step back after winning 13 games last year and miss the postseason, they could look to start over at quarterback by drafting or trading for someone.

Cousins, who turns 35 on Aug. 19, is still playing well at this stage of his career. The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,547 yards with 29 touchdowns and a 65.9 completion percentage in 17 starts in 2022.

The Vikings won the NFC North last season for the first time since 2017, but they lost 31-24 to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round.