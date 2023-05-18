ESPN: Panthers Wouldn't Be Surprised If Bryce Young Is 'Something Like' Joe Burrow

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are setting their sights high with Bryce Young.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported they are hoping the 21-year-old has an impact "something like" the Cincinnati Bengals experienced with Joe Burrow, a franchise quarterback who instantly turned around an also-ran franchise.

Both the front office and coaching staff believe Young has "the talent, character, intellect and maturity to be their starter right away."

It's worth noting Burrow's impact wasn't exactly immediate. He was 2-7-1 as a starter during his rookie season and finished the year on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.

It was actually his inconsistent rookie season that helped lead his breakout in 2021, as the Bengals were able to further fortify their roster around him to land a bona fide WR1 in Ja'Marr Chase.

The Panthers have no wideouts on their roster close to Tee Higgins' stratosphere, let alone Chase's. They'll go into next season with Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. atop the depth chart, which isn't exactly a Greatest Show on Turf level of talent.

Carolina also traded its 2024 first-round pick to move up and draft Young. A wide receiver of Chase's caliber isn't likely to walk into the Panthers' locker room until at least 2025.

In that sense, it might be fair to temper expectations. A great quarterback elevates those around him, but the Bengals' built-in infrastructure in 2020 was superior to what the Panthers are offering the Alabama product three years later.

Young has all the tools to become a great quarterback. The Panthers just need to make the moves necessary to give him a proper supporting cast.