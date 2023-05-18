NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, Rockets and Blazers

0 of 3

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The conclusion of the NBA Draft Lottery signals the impending beginning of an NBA offseason that is sure to feature some player movement.

With Victor Wembanyama at stake in the lottery, teams were clinging tightly to their pingpong balls in hopes of securing the No. 1 pick. Now that it's been confirmed the San Antonio Spurs will have the top choice, the first big domino of the offseason has fallen.

That provides some fodder for the rumor mill. As the realization sets in that some of these teams won't have the opportunity to draft the phenom, they may turn to the trade market rather than draft another prospect.

With only four teams left in the playoffs, just about everyone is in planning mode. That includes teams who were just eliminated like the Warriors. After getting bounced in six games by the Lakers, they have some tough decisions to make.

Here's a look at the latest buzz surrounding their former lottery pick and fallout from the most recent lottery.