NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, Rockets and Blazers
The conclusion of the NBA Draft Lottery signals the impending beginning of an NBA offseason that is sure to feature some player movement.
With Victor Wembanyama at stake in the lottery, teams were clinging tightly to their pingpong balls in hopes of securing the No. 1 pick. Now that it's been confirmed the San Antonio Spurs will have the top choice, the first big domino of the offseason has fallen.
That provides some fodder for the rumor mill. As the realization sets in that some of these teams won't have the opportunity to draft the phenom, they may turn to the trade market rather than draft another prospect.
With only four teams left in the playoffs, just about everyone is in planning mode. That includes teams who were just eliminated like the Warriors. After getting bounced in six games by the Lakers, they have some tough decisions to make.
Here's a look at the latest buzz surrounding their former lottery pick and fallout from the most recent lottery.
'Strong Level' of Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors find themselves at a bit of a crossroads after their exit in the conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Draymond Green has a player option for next season. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that general manager Bob Myers' contract expires June 30 and that contract negotiations have stalled.
Steph Curry is 35 years old. Klay Thompson is 33. This era of Warriors basketball is running out of time and they've already made some win-now moves like trading away James Wiseman in the middle of the season.
That leaves 2021 seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga as an ambiguous part of their plan moving forward. The forward averaged 9.9 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting in 67 games this season, but he only averaged 6.1 minutes per game across 10 playoff games.
Essentially, he wasn't trusted to log real playoff minutes.
Shipping off the 20-year-old might be their best shot at adding a veteran difference-maker this offseason. Zach Lowe of ESPN reported that executives are "buzzing" about the future of the Warriors and there "remains a strong level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga around the league."
Trading Kuminga would be a logical move if the Warriors want to make at least one more run with their aging nucleus. Kuminga has the draft pedigree and has shown enough promise to be a part of a rebuilding team's core.
If Steve Kerr isn't going to trust him in the playoffs, it's probably best for all parties involved to trade him away.
Trail blazers Will Make No. 3 Pick Available
The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the biggest winners in the draft lottery. They didn't land the big prize, but moving from the fifth-worst record in the league to the third pick is significant, especially in this draft.
Wembanyama is the consensus top pick in the draft. After him, there is a two-man tier made up of G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.
If other teams feel that way, it makes the third pick a valuable trade asset. It also leaves the Trail Blazers with an important decision to make. The clock is ticking on ever fielding a contender with 32-year-old Damian Lillard.
Trading away the third pick could help bring a star to play with Lillard. The other option is using the pick to secure a potential star to move toward the next era of Portland basketball.
The buzz is that they'll look to do the former. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported the Blazers are "expected to make the pick available for a trade." He goes on to write that the franchise is in the process of evaluating who could be available with the pick and what veterans will be available for the pick.
Given the general sense that Henderson and Miller could be viewed as future stars, the third pick should be enticing enough to bring back a legitimate sidekick for Lillard. This could be the spot for a blockbuster trade.
Rockets Open to Trading No. 4 Pick
The Houston Rockets are starting to get pretty familiar with picking in the top five. They drew the No. 4 pick in the lottery after making the second selection in the 2021 draft (Jalen Green) and the No. 3 pick in last year's draft (Jabari Smith).
In all, they've made five first-round picks over the last two drafts with Tari Eason, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher joining Green and Smith. They also traded for Alperen Şengün on 2021 draft night.
On one hand, the fourth pick gives them a chance to add another potential star to the mix. Assuming Wembanyama, Henderson and Miller go with the first three picks, it could leave them with Amen and Ausar Thompson or Jarace Walker as the next best prospect available.
The alternative—which Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported will be considered—is trading the pick.
"Houston expects there to be a good amount of interest in acquiring the pick and will listen to inquiries — but are also open to potentially moving down or acquiring a win-now veteran if an opportunity presents itself," Iko wrote.
Reading the tea leaves, it doesn't seem like the Rockets are as set on trading away their pick as the Blazers are. Their pick might not be as valuable either.
In a rumor that could be related, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the Rockets could be in play for James Harden if he rejects his player option in Philadelphia to become a free agent, but he'll only consider teams that "present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself."
That doesn't currently describe the Rockets, but if they could find a trade involving the No. 4 pick and other players from their young core for another star—they have $65.1 million in projected practical cap space, per Spotrac—then Harden might find Houston appealing.