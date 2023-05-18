Trae Young Hypes Heat's Jimmy Butler Hitting 'Different Level' After Win vs. Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler should probably just change his name to "Himmy Butler" at this point, because he has been unstoppable during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Heat star led Miami to a 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night at TD Garden, finishing with 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals to help his team take a 1-0 series lead.

After the game, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was quick to acknowledge just how good Butler has been this postseason:

Butler entered Wednesday's game averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 10 playoff games while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from deep.

The 33-year-old led Miami to a first-round upset of the Milwaukee Bucks before the Heat downed the Knicks in six games to clinch a date with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now with a 1-0 series lead, Butler and the Heat are aiming for a berth in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble.

Perhaps a rematch could be coming, too, as the Lakers and Denver Nuggets are competing in the Western Conference Finals.