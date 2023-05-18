Jayson Tatum, Celtics Lose Game 1 to Heat as Fans Are Stunned by Defensive Struggles

Jayson Tatum, Celtics Lose Game 1 to Heat as Fans Are Stunned by Defensive StrugglesMay 18, 2023
Playoff Jimmy has made his way to Boston.
Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler delivered another postseason masterpiece in the form of a 35-point, seven-assist, six-steal, five-rebound outing to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-116 road win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.
Butler took advantage of a dilapidated Celtics defense in the third quarter, where this game swung in Miami's favor and stayed until the final buzzer. Miami outscored Boston 46-25 in the third, shooting 17-of-26 overall and 6-of-9 from deep.
Butler kickstarted a 27-13 run to close the frame with a three-point play that gave the Heat a 79-78 lead.
He finished the quarter with 12 points, all within a 4:32 span. Butler was flanked by Max Strus, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the third quarter as well.
Boston cut the lead down to 114-110 after a Malcolm Brogdon free throw with 2:31 left, but Butler closed the Celtics out. He found Caleb Martin for a three before Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was called for traveling.
Butler then delivered the final blow with another three for a 10-point edge with 1:03 remaining.
Boston never seriously threatened after that sequence, and Miami escaped TD Garden with a road victory.
Playoff Jimmy has dominated many teams during his career, but the Celtics' defensive effort also left a lot to be desired.
Any control that Boston earned after an impressive first half fell by the wayside with a disastrous third quarter that puts the Celtics in an early 1-0 hole.
Twitter made its feelings known on Boston's work on that end.
Game 2 will take place on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.