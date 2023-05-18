Jayson Tatum, Celtics Lose Game 1 to Heat as Fans Are Stunned by Defensive Struggles

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Playoff Jimmy has made his way to Boston.

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler delivered another postseason masterpiece in the form of a 35-point, seven-assist, six-steal, five-rebound outing to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-116 road win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Butler took advantage of a dilapidated Celtics defense in the third quarter, where this game swung in Miami's favor and stayed until the final buzzer. Miami outscored Boston 46-25 in the third, shooting 17-of-26 overall and 6-of-9 from deep.

Butler kickstarted a 27-13 run to close the frame with a three-point play that gave the Heat a 79-78 lead.

He finished the quarter with 12 points, all within a 4:32 span. Butler was flanked by Max Strus, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the third quarter as well.

Boston cut the lead down to 114-110 after a Malcolm Brogdon free throw with 2:31 left, but Butler closed the Celtics out. He found Caleb Martin for a three before Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was called for traveling.

Butler then delivered the final blow with another three for a 10-point edge with 1:03 remaining.

Boston never seriously threatened after that sequence, and Miami escaped TD Garden with a road victory.

Playoff Jimmy has dominated many teams during his career, but the Celtics' defensive effort also left a lot to be desired.

Any control that Boston earned after an impressive first half fell by the wayside with a disastrous third quarter that puts the Celtics in an early 1-0 hole.

Twitter made its feelings known on Boston's work on that end.

Game 2 will take place on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.