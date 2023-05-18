X

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Lose Game 1 to Heat as Fans Are Stunned by Defensive Struggles

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 18, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Playoff Jimmy has made his way to Boston.

    Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler delivered another postseason masterpiece in the form of a 35-point, seven-assist, six-steal, five-rebound outing to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-116 road win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

    Butler took advantage of a dilapidated Celtics defense in the third quarter, where this game swung in Miami's favor and stayed until the final buzzer. Miami outscored Boston 46-25 in the third, shooting 17-of-26 overall and 6-of-9 from deep.

    Butler kickstarted a 27-13 run to close the frame with a three-point play that gave the Heat a 79-78 lead.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Jimmy right there for the putback through contact 💪<br><br>We've got a 79-78 lead after the made free throw <a href="https://t.co/jkJSu2gEmY">pic.twitter.com/jkJSu2gEmY</a>

    He finished the quarter with 12 points, all within a 4:32 span. Butler was flanked by Max Strus, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the third quarter as well.

    Boston cut the lead down to 114-110 after a Malcolm Brogdon free throw with 2:31 left, but Butler closed the Celtics out. He found Caleb Martin for a three before Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was called for traveling.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    CALEB FOR 3 <a href="https://t.co/cV3ZldPbQw">pic.twitter.com/cV3ZldPbQw</a>

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Lose Game 1 to Heat as Fans Are Stunned by Defensive Struggles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Butler then delivered the final blow with another three for a 10-point edge with 1:03 remaining.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    THE JIMMY 3 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/tzbQ9leVAH">pic.twitter.com/tzbQ9leVAH</a>

    Boston never seriously threatened after that sequence, and Miami escaped TD Garden with a road victory.

    Playoff Jimmy has dominated many teams during his career, but the Celtics' defensive effort also left a lot to be desired.

    Any control that Boston earned after an impressive first half fell by the wayside with a disastrous third quarter that puts the Celtics in an early 1-0 hole.

    Twitter made its feelings known on Boston's work on that end.

    Big Al @Alecpal

    Can't score 116 in a playoff game and lose defense defense defense Celtics in 6

    Eric @R_3_D_

    Horrible defense by the Celtics tonight. No urgency at all. Thought they had it won in the second quarter.

    AllTHINGSBOSTON @CELTICSVSREFS

    Celtics defense lost them the game

    Jeremy Rogers @JeremyRogersUF

    You're not gonna win when you give up 46 in a quarter to anybody. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> 2nd half defense was DISGRACEFUL

    CManey @cstarr2245

    Be real cool if the Celtics remembered what playing defense was like

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Why is Brogdon helping off the strongside corner? What in the world are the Celtics doing on defense?

    TatumMuse @TatumMuse

    — Turnovers<br>— Awful defense<br>— Inconsistent offense<br>— Missed free throws<br><br>Classic Celtics

    ❌ 𝒞𝐸𝒪 𝒫𝓊𝓃𝓀 ❌ @BankOnPunk

    Celtics defense <a href="https://t.co/7pnCmq3EJk">pic.twitter.com/7pnCmq3EJk</a>

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    That's a 46-25 third quarter for Miami<br><br>Jimmy Butler is either making shots or setting up good shots for teammates. Celtics defense was just shredded.

    AllTHINGSBOSTON @CELTICSVSREFS

    Celtics defense lost them the game

    jordan ☘️ @whataa_jem

    some Celtics defense would be nice right about now

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Dominant quarter by the Heat. So many self-imposed errors by the Celtics too—like Malcolm Brogdon leaving Max Strus wide open for a corner 3. But Miami took advantage of every opportunity and constantly picked on the weakest link. Outstanding quarter.

    Sean @seandreilly

    The Celtics literally do not care. They're treating this like a preseason game. Nobody, I mean NOBODY is playing any defense

    Game 2 will take place on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.