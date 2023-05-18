WWE Hall of Famer 'Superstar' Billy Graham Dies at Age 79

Bobby Bank/WireImage

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler "Superstar" Billy Graham died on Wednesday after various health issues, his family told TMZ Sports.

He was 79.

According to TMZ Sports, Graham was hospitalized in an intensive care unit three weeks ago and was removed from life support Wednesday evening.

Wrestling icons like Ric Flair and The Iron Sheik paid their respects after learning of Graham's death:

Graham's WWE bio describes him as "perhaps the single-most influential performer in WWE history whose interviews, fashion and physique inspired Hulk Hogan, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura and Scott Steiner."

His persona was marked by colorful attire, braggadocio-laced interviews and a muscular, bodybuilder physique. He was largely a heel earlier in his career, although he eventually became a fan favorite.

He was a three-time champion in professional wrestling promotions and was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.