    WWE Hall of Famer 'Superstar' Billy Graham Dies at Age 79

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2023

    Superstar Billy Graham during Superstar Billy Graham Signs His Book "Tangled Ropes" at Borders in Princeton - February 21, 2006 at Borders Books in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
    Bobby Bank/WireImage

    WWE Hall of Fame wrestler "Superstar" Billy Graham died on Wednesday after various health issues, his family told TMZ Sports.

    He was 79.

    According to TMZ Sports, Graham was hospitalized in an intensive care unit three weeks ago and was removed from life support Wednesday evening.

    Wrestling icons like Ric Flair and The Iron Sheik paid their respects after learning of Graham's death:

    Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

    The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! <a href="https://t.co/YH0eT2NM4p">pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p</a>

    The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik

    SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP <a href="https://t.co/0UEIy2HNgt">pic.twitter.com/0UEIy2HNgt</a>

    Graham's WWE bio describes him as "perhaps the single-most influential performer in WWE history whose interviews, fashion and physique inspired Hulk Hogan, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura and Scott Steiner."

    His persona was marked by colorful attire, braggadocio-laced interviews and a muscular, bodybuilder physique. He was largely a heel earlier in his career, although he eventually became a fan favorite.

    He was a three-time champion in professional wrestling promotions and was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

