Cowboys' Stephen Jones Calls Micah Parsons a 'Hybrid Player' amid Position Debate

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cowboys star Micah Parsons is one of the most versatile defensive players in the NFL, which Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones was quick to acknowledge while speaking about the position debate surrounding the Penn State product this offseason.

"Whether he gets 10-plus sacks a year at linebacker or defensive end, I don't think it's a big difference," Jones said Wednesday. "Micah is kind of a hybrid player. That's what makes him great: He's versatile."

Parsons entered the NFL as a linebacker, but he has become an elite pass-rusher over his first two seasons and has talked about bulking up this offseason to make the move to full-time defensive end in 2023.

However, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn shut down Parsons' position change request while speaking with reporters on Saturday.

"He's a pass-rushing linebacker. If you ever need position changes, come to me," Quinn said. "What I think he was probably trying to say is, 'I'm really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.'"

The position designation makes a significant difference in a player's paycheck, as defensive ends typically make more than linebackers. For 2024, the franchise tag for defensive ends is estimated to be nearly $24.5 million, per OverTheCap. That number is $20 million for linebackers.

Parsons is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2024 season and won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2026. He has a fifth-year option for 2025 that Dallas can pick up by May 2024.

Jones said money shouldn't be an issue when it comes time to extend Parsons' contract after the 2023 campaign.

"No, Micah is a great player. He's a great defensive football player," Jones said.

Parsons, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, had an impressive 2022 campaign, posting 13.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 65 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 26 quarterback hits.

Given how effective he has been early in his NFL career, Parsons figures to be a key piece for the Cowboys for years to come.